2023 polls: One of the most credible and transparent elections in Nigeria â Lai Mohammed





The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has described the 2023 elections as the most transparent and credible ever held in the country. The minister said this on Saturday, March 18 in his home town, Oro, near Ilorin Kwara while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote in the Governorship and State Assemblies elections. Mohammed said the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, helped tackle the issues of multiple accreditations, voting and rigging.With what I have observed both in the February 25 and todays elections, there has been a remarkable improvement in the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) This is to me probably one of the most transparent and credible elections in Nigeria. That is why I get worried about the red-erring by some people I can call sad losers in the aftermath of the presidential and National Assembly elections. “I am glad to say that some of the aggrieved parties have gone to court. That…







Source: Linda Ikeji