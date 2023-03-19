Another PDP chieftain shot dead in Ebonyi

Suspected political thugs have killed a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent in Ebonyi State.

Oyibo Nwani, an agent in the governorship and House of Assembly elections, was shot dead by the thugs who stormed his polling unit in the Onicha Local Government Area on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Onicha LGA is home of the PDP governorship candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Odii.

According to PUNCH report, the thugs allegedly came to snatch ballot boxes but youths made frantic efforts to resist them.

In the ensuing melee, the PDP chieftain who held tightly to a ballot box was shot in the head.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the killing, stated that Nwani was a victim of stray bullets from attacks by gunmen in the area.