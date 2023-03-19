Hold Rhodes-Vivour responsible if Lagos catches fire – APC tells police





The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked the police to arrest the Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, over the statement he made this afternoon, concerning the elections.

While reacting to the several incidents of violence recorded in some parts of the state, Gbadebo expressed displeasure over the election, stating that “if tonight, Lagos catches fire, it is not our fault.”

Reacting to the comment, the APC in a statement released by its publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, cautioned Rhodes-Vivour and asked the police to arrest him if Lagos boils.