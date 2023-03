Here are the results from gubernatorial election held in Mushin local government as released by INECA- 106AA- 025AAC- 027ADC- 312ADP- 180APC- 52, 249APM- 045APP- 007BP- 022LP- 11, 759NNPP- 086NRM- 013PDP- 4006SDP- 016YPP- 016ZLP- 083 The post INEC results: APC wins guber election in Mushin Local govt area appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji