Police confirm murder of PDP chairman by political thugs in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the murder of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Ezza North local government area of the state, Peter Nweke.

LIB reported that Nweke died from injuries he sustained from attacks by suspected political thugs on Saturday during the Governorship and Assembly elections.

Spokesperson of the command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said Nweke was beaten up and rushed to the hospital unconscious where he was later pronounced death by a doctor.

The PPRO said the Police has launched an investigation into the death with a view to arresting and prosecuting anyone responsible.