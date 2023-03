APC’s Dikko Radda declared winner of Katsina guber election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Radda, has been declared the winner of Saturday, March 18 election.

According to results released by the state returning officer, Mu’azu Gusau, Radda scored 859,892 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Senator Yakubu Danmarke, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled a total of 486,620 votes.