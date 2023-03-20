INEC declares APC’s Umar Namadi as Jigawa gov-elect





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Umar Namadi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Jigawa state governorship election held on Saturday, March 18. Namadi who is the deputy governor and former commissioner of finance in the North-West state polled a total of 618,449 votes to defeat his closest rivals, PDP’s Mustafa Lamido who secured 368,726 while Aminu Ringim of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) secured 37,156 votes.

Namadi will replace the incumbent, Abubakar Badaru of the APC whose two-term of eight years ends on May 29, 2023.