The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the increase of salaries of Civil servants in the state by 20%.

According to a circular released by the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the increment took effect from January 2023. The arrears for the month of January will be paid alongside March salaries while the one for February will be paid when April salaries are being paid.

