Pay our N50bn outstanding earned allowances





The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities has asked the Federal Government to pay the N50 billion unpaid earned allowances to the nation’s universities and inter-university centers.

In a statement following the 43rd Regular National Executive Council meeting held in Katsina on Sunday, March 1, Mohammed Ibrahim, the SSANU National President claimed that the NEC in session observed the long overdue delay in the payment of the outstanding N50 billion earned allowance.

“This promise is now overdue. Government is therefore urged to keep to their word and not to renege on their promises to avoid industrial dispute in the system,” he said.

He also said NEC called for the payment of arrears of the New National Minimum Wage for some of her members who either have been paid or were yet to be fully paid.

“Statutorily, Council is the highest and final decision making organ in any university. Some overzealous agents are trying however to truncate this process.