Senator Nnamani quits PDP after failed re-election bid





Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following his defeat at the Enugu West Senatorial district’s election held last week. Nnamani lost to the Labour Party (LP).

In a statement released on Monday, March 20, Nnamani said after consultations with his associates and constituents alike, he had decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

See his full statement below…