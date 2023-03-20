Slavia Prague coach slams Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka for headbutting an opponent





Slavia Prague head coach, Jindřich Trpišovský has slammed Super Eagles striker, Peter Olayinka for headbutting a Slovan Liberec defender, which cost his team three points and earned him a red card in the Fortuna Liga.

The 27-year-old was shown a red card in the 89th minute of the game when Slavia were leading 2-1. The Slavists then went on to concede a goal after his dismissal.

Liberec broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Lukáš Červ scored with the help of countryman Igho Ogbu’s deflection, but Olayinka equalised in the 30th minute.

In the 65th minute, Slavia then took the lead when Olaiynka was brought down inside the box and the Red-Whites were awarded a penalty, which was converted by Mick van Buren.

Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji later rescued a point for Liberec in the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 2-2.

Reacting to Olayinka’s dismissal in his post-match Slavia coach Trpišovský blamed his unruly behaviour.

“We will deal with it…