Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant dies at 56 after collapsing in public





An actor who appeared in the Star Wars and Harry Potter films has died.

Paul Grant, who played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi and a goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was found collapsed outside King’s Cross station in London last Thursday afternoon, March 16.

The 56-year-old’s daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, confirmed his death to Sky News, saying: “I’m heartbroken… No girl deserves their dad to be taken away… He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon.”

Mr Grant was pronounced dead at 3.49am this morning, March 20, but had been declared brain dead before that following his collapse.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.”

Mr Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria, his two daughters and one…