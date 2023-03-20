Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, re-elected





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni as the winner of the governorship election in the state that held on Saturday, March 18.

According to the results announced by the State Returning Officer, Prof Umar Pate, Buni who contested on the platform of the APC, secured 317,113 to defeat his closest rival, Sheriff Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 104,259.

Buni, a former caretaker chairman of the APC, is returning as the governor of the North-East state for the second time under the APC.