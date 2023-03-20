You were not re-elected, you selected yourself





Rapper Falz has taken to Twitter to tackle Babajide Sanwo-Olu who took to the platform to thank Lagosians for re-electing him as Governor of the state.

In his statement, Sanwo-Olu said that he is deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of the good people of Lagos State.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for leaving a legacy of fairness and electoral outcomes that reflect the will of the people.

The statement read;

“Thank you Lagosians! I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of the good people of Lagos State. I am honored to be re-elected as your Governor and pledge to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better Lagos for all. Thank you for believing in me. I have personally penned my thoughts in a letter to you. I hope you read it and truly feel my passion for Lagos and for you.

“These elections have deeply tested us as a people. This victory is not just mine, but it belongs to every Lagosian. I have…