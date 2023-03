Mohammed Umar Bago, has been declared the winner of the governorship election in Niger State by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate won in 20 of the 25 Local Government Areas and polled a total of 469,896, votes.

Bago defeated his closest rival, Isah Liman Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who won in five local government areas with 387, 476 votes.