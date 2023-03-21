I didn’t touch his manhood. He slumped while his wife and I were fighting after she called me a prostitute

The 33-year-old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, who was arrested in Ogun State for allegedly causing the death of her landlord by pulling his manhood, has denied the allegation.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday, March 11, 2023, following a report lodged at the Nigeria Police Divisional Headquarters Sango Ota by Mr. Olaleye Taiwo, who stated that his brother, Monday Oladele, aged 50, had a quarrel with his tenant over the non payment of electricity bill.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Ms. Ossai denied grabbing the landlord’s manhood, saying that she was surprised that such a story could be formulated against her.

Ms Ossai, who hails from Ndukwa Local Government Area of Delta State, claimed that the landlord was making a call when he slumped with his phone in his hand.

According to her, before this, she and the landlord’s wife had fought, which made him to start calling someone. She said that she had returned to her apartment when someone called her to come and see the…