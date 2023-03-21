INEC officials kidnapped on their way to Zamfara collation centre





The Electoral Officer and the Returning Officer for Zamfara state governorship election in Maradun local government area of the state have reportedly been kidnapped.

Daily Trust reported that the local government area is the hometown of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress, who is seeking re-election.

The officials were heading for the headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission in Gusau, the state capital, to deliver the result of the governorship election for Maradun Local Government when they were intercepted and taken to an undisclosed location.

INEC’s spokesperson, Muktari Janyau said the matter has been reported to the police.

The results for the election in 9 out of 14 local government areas have been announced and the opposition PDP is leading in seven local governments.