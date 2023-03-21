Release of Nnamdi Kanu necessary for peace in south-east





The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has pleaded with President-elect Bola Tinubu to ensure the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, when he assumes office on May 29.

The governor made the appeal in a congratulatory message he sent to Tinubu on his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement released, Soludo said Anambra is ready to collaborate with the federal government to achieve a high standard of development in his state.

“Let me also congratulate the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his election. Nigeria is the winner, and I am confident that a better future lies ahead of us, congratulations to all Nigerians. We pledge to collaborate and partner with you and the federal government for the development of Anambra state and Nigeria. This is the only country that we call ours and we must make it work.”he said

With regards to Kanu, Governor Soludo said Tinubu should release Kanu because he is a crucial stakeholder in the…