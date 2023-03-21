Tragedy in Ondo as 75-year-old woman sets her son, daughter-law and two grandchildren ablaze



A 75-year-old woman, Iforiti Oloro, has allegedly set her son, daughter-law, and grandchildren blaze in Ondo State.

According to Peoples Gazette, the tragic incident occurred at Aponmu, a suburb of Akure, Ondo’s capital city, at the weekend.

It was gathered that the septuagenarian living in the same compound with her son, Victor Oloro, woke up in the middle of the night and allegedly set the house on fire while the family was asleep.

A resident in the community, Bayo Adegboyega, who confirmed the incident to The Gazette, explained that the residents noticed the family’s house was on fire on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“We noticed that the building was on fire around 2:00 a.m., and all the family members were at home. I had to join neighbours close to the building in putting off the fire by breaking the windows to gain entry,” he narrated.

“Sadly, by the time we entered, the man (Victor Oloro), his wife (Racheal), and two children ( Toluwani and Blessing) had…