XXXTentacion’s accused killers found guilty of first-degree murder





The 3 men accused of fatally shooting XXXTentacion in 2018 have been found guilty of murder.

20-year-old Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, aka XXXTentacion, was at a South Florida motorcycle dealership on June 18, 2018, when prosecutors say he became the victim of a robbery. He got shot while in his vehicle and the robbers ran off with $50K in cash and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Michael Boatwright, 27, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Jurors deliberated for slightly more than seven days before delivering the verdicts on Monday, March 20, marking the end of a trial that lasted about one month. Each convicted perpetrator is expected to receive a mandatory life sentence.

A 4th man named Robert Allen was also arrested in connection to the killing but he pled guilty last year to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against the other 3 suspects, adding he was hesitant about the robbery and even…