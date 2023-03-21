Zamfara imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew





Zamfara State Government has imposed a statewide curfew after the governorship election.

This is coming after Governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress lost his reelection bid to Dauda Lawal Dare, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart.

Ibrahim Dosara, Commissioner for Information, said the measure was taken to check violence. The statement read;

“The government of Zamfara state has noticed with dismay, the wanton destruction and vandalisation of government and public property and assets where several innocent citizens are being inflicted with various degrees of injuries in the name of celebration of yesterday’s declaration of Governorship election results.

“Reports available to the government indicate that in lives were lost, houses and personal effects destroyed and shops were burgled.

“To guard against these acts, government finds it imperative to impose statewide curfew from 8 pm to 6am until peace is restored. Security agencies are therefore…