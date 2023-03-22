27-year-old woman and her Nigerian boyfriend arrested with drugs in South Africa

A woman and her Nigerian boyfriend were arrested with drugs by members of the East London Tactical Response Team (TRT) in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, in a statement on Wednesday, March 22, said Promise Uchechukwu, 29, and his girlfriend, Anihle Sikade, 27, were arrested on Saturday, March 18.

He said after the TRT’s R75 000 drug bust, the investigation was taken over by the East London based So­uth African Narcotics Enforcement ​ Bure­au (SANEB) of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the hawks.

“It is alleged that on March 18, mem­bers attached to TRT discovered a large quantity of drugs, ammunition and fi­rearm while searching a house in the Cuba ad­ministrative area in Butterworth. They arrested one suspect,” Mgolodela said.

“On the same day, they received further information that the drug dealer from East London who supplied the…