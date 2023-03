Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, GRV, has said the governorship election, which took place on March 18, produced an “illegitimate government” through “agberocracy”.

GRV said this on Twitter handle while reacting to a post by US Mission Nigeria on the just last concluded election.

“Agberocracy has produced an Illegitimate government. Now more than ever, it is time for #ourlagos,” he wrote.