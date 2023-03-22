‘’For anybody to say you will unseat Ahmed Bola Tinubu, you are day dreaming, That election has come and gone”- Former Governor Ayo Fayose (video)





Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has said that anyone who believes they can unseat President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is daydreaming.

Speaking on Channels TV this evening, Fayose pointed that the election is already done and dusted but added that those who are aggrieved have the courts to approve for redress.

In his words

‘’I am not desperate for an appointment. I have been governor twice. I am contented but for anybody to say he will unseat Ahmed Bola Tinubu, you are daydreaming. It is a nightmare you are putting yourself through. That election has come and gone”

Watch a video of him speaking below…