Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Germany star, Mesut Ozil announces retirement from football at 34





Former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from professional football, aged 34.

The former Germany international had been playing for Turkish top-flight side Istanbul Basaksehir since joining in the summer but has only made eight appearances for the club following injury problems.

Back issues have largely caused the playmaker to feature in only 187 minutes of football this term having moved from Fenerbahce following 18 months at the club.

Ozil revealed the news on Instagram in a statement reading:

‘Hello everyone, After thoughtful consideration, l’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football. ‘I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. ‘But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.’

Ozil left the Gunners in January 2021 having been…