Many residents flee as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Edo community

Suspected herdsmen attacked Sobe community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, injured one person and kidnapped a child.

It was gathered that the attack happened on Tuesday night, March 21, 2023, two weeks after suspected herdsmen killed three people including a pastor in the same community.

According to Nigerian Tribune, many residents of the community were said to have fled their homes for safety.

The attack, the villagers said was the sixth of its kind since January this year.

In the latest attack, it was further gathered that a barber, called Monday, was attacked with a machete and left for dead by his assailants.

Some brave villagers were said to have quickly risen to the rescue of the victim and taken him to a hospital, where he is recovering from his wounds.

“It is yet another tragic moment for the people of Sobe community as suspected herdsmen invaded the community again on Tuesday. A barber called Monday and his family were attacked in their own…