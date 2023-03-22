Napoli ‘slap £150million price tag on Victor Osimhen’ amid interest from Man United and Chelsea





Napoli has reportedly slapped a £150million price tag on their star striker Victor Osimhen this summer amid Manchester United and Chelsea chasing his signature.

Osimhen has been impressive for his club, having net 25 goals for the Naples outfit as well as helping them go 19 points clear at the top of Serie A.

Napoli are braced for a flood of offers for the 24-year-old at the end of the season after his dazzling campaign and have geared up for the interest by slapping a huge price tag on the Nigerian, according to Il Mattino.

The Italian outfit are under no pressure to sell Osimhen, who is under contract until 2025 with president Aurelio De Laurentiis not interested in sitting down with any club that offers a penny short of the £150m asking price.

It adds that Osimhen would be interested in joining United, who have made signing a new striker a priority this summer.

Chelsea have also been strongly linked with Osimhen. The Blues have spent a whopping £600m on new players under…