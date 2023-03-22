Prince Joachim of Denmark whose kids were stripped of their titles announces move to US just like Prince Harry





Prince Joachim of Denmark is moving to America after his children were stripped of their royal titles in a move that sparked outrage last year.

The palace announced that the second son of Queen Margrethe will move to Washington D.C this summer with his wife, Princess Marie.

The 53-year-old will start a new job at the Danish Embassy under the Ministry of Defense on Sept. 1.

It is believed that the couple’s two children, 13-year-old son Henrik and 11-year-old daughter Athena, will join their parents for the big move.

Joachim is also a father to sons Nikolai, 23, and Felix, 20, from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

The union lasted from 1995 until 2005. He remarried in 2008 to Marie.

The palace announcement noted that Joachim and his wife, 47, moved to France four years ago.

“The reason was that Prince Joachim initiated France’s highest-ranking military training course as a supplement to the Prince’s long-term commitment to the Defense,”…