Rapper Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend files $40m lawsuit against him for using her voice without permission

Rapper Bad Bunny’s ex–girlfriend is suing the rapper for at least $40m over a well-known voice recording she provided the singer before he became famous.

Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, whose breathy “Bad Bunny, baby” recording was included in two of the artist’s songs, claimed in a lawsuit filed this month in a Puerto Rico court that her voice and the phrase she came up with are being used without her permission.

The lawsuit, which was first reported by online Puerto Rico news site Noticel, notes that the phrase was used in the “Pa Ti,” song, which has more than 355 million views on YouTube and more than 235 million reproductions on Spotify. It also was used in the “Dos Mil 16” song, which has more than 60 million views on YouTube and 280 million reproductions on Spotify.

The lawsuit states that De La Cruz’s “distinguishable voice” also has been used without her consent for songs, records, promotions, worldwide concerts, television, radio, and social and…