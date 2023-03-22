Rapper Doja Cat confirms she has undergone breast reduction and liposuction surgery





American rapper, Doja Cat has confirmed that she recently underwent breast reduction and liposuction surgery.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to share the news, revealing her new bra size and updating fans on her recover.

Doja Cat tweeted: ‘Got my t**ties done and my clit bedazzled’

The artist then explained that she’s ‘4 days into recovery’ and went into detail about her liposuction surgery.

She explained: ‘feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but I’m healing really fast.’

The hitmaker commanded attention in new photos, which showed her flaunting her cleavage in a plunging sheer black top from IAMGIA.