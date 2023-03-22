Rapper Doja Cat confirms she has undergone breast reduction and liposuction surgery

By
Headliners
-
1


Rapper Doja Cat confirms she has undergone breast reduction and liposuction surgery

American rapper, Doja Cat has confirmed that she recently underwent breast reduction and liposuction surgery.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to share the news, revealing her new bra size and updating fans on her recover.

 

Doja Cat tweeted: ‘Got my t**ties done and my clit bedazzled’

 

Rapper Doja Cat confirms she has undergone breast reduction and liposuction surgery

Rapper Doja Cat confirms she has undergone breast reduction and liposuction surgery

 

The artist then explained that she’s ‘4 days into recovery’ and went into detail about her liposuction surgery.

 

Rapper Doja Cat confirms she has undergone breast reduction and liposuction surgery

 

She explained: ‘feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but I’m healing really fast.’

 

Rapper Doja Cat confirms she has undergone breast reduction and liposuction surgery

The hitmaker commanded attention in new photos, which showed her flaunting her cleavage in a plunging sheer black top from IAMGIA.

 

Rapper Doja Cat confirms she has undergone breast reduction and liposuction surgery

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR