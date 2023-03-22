We don’t have any space for bigotry or ethnic coloration in our system





Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that the Lagos state government has no space for bigotry or ethnic coloration in its system.

Following the conduct of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state, some residents argued that they were ethnically profiled by some thugs and prevented to vote at their polling units.

While speaking to residents of the state during an inspection of a project in the Yaba axis of the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu said

‘’We do not have any space for ethnicity or ethinic bigotry in our system. We do not have any space for any divisive coloration that will want to continue to divide us”

