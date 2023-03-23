51-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his colleague’s 9-year-old daughter in Lagos



The Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Thursday, March 23, 2023, sentenced a 51-year-old utility officer, Ubregbo Parmer, to life imprisonment for defiling his female colleague’s 9-year-old daughter.

The convict committed the offence on December 10, 2019, inside his office in Magodo, Lagos.

Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution had sufficiently proven the charge of defilement against the convict.

“The evidence of the respective prosecution witnesses established the ingredients of the offence against the defendant, who was properly identified by the survivor.

The survivor gave vivid and gory account of her ordeal in the hands of the defendant,” stated the judge.

“I hereby find him guilty as charged of the one-count charge of defilement, and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment. The defendant should have his name registered in the sexual offence register as maintained by Lagos state.” the judge added.

The judge further berated…