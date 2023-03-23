APC suspends Boss Mustapha





Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress in his ward.

Muazu Kabiri, an official of the party in Gwadabawa Ward of Jimeta, said the SGF did not make meaningful contribution to the party during the elections.

He noted that the SGF lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party at the presidential and governorship polls.

However, the Adamawa State chapter of the APC has kicked against the action, saying the ward has no right to suspend Mustapha.