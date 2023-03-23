‘It’s unconstitutional’- Peter Obi;’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, asks President Buhari and CJN not to hold Tinubu’s inauguration (video)





The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, has asked President Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Arowoola, not to hold the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, come May 29, as his emergence as President-elect is not in line with the Nigerian constitution.

Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, was declared the winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 1.

Speaking on Channels TV this evening, Baba-Ahmed argued that the APC failed to satisfy the requirements of Section 134 (2)(a) and (b) of the constitution for election to the office of the President. According to the provisions of that section, the rightful winner is one who “has the highest number of votes cast at the election” and “has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital…