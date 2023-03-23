Keyamo petitions DSS, demands Peter Obi’s arrest for alleged incitement





Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN has petitioned the State Security Services SSS, demanding the arrest of the Labour Party LP Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates, Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed respectively, for comments he described as incendiary and capable of causing rebellion.

Keyamo said that since the declaration of the Presidential election results, the duo have been hopping from one media house to the other making incendiary comments and claims about the declaration of the President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Keyamo said, “These comments and claims are made, not just within the boundaries of exercising their rights to freedom of speech and the freedom to air their grievances publicly, but they have since crossed the line to call for the outright truncation of democracy by insisting on the adoption of other processes outside the contemplation of our Constitution.

“In some cases, their privies…