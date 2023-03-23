Police recover body of 23-year-old man killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Bayelsa community





Bayelsa State Police Command has recovered the corpse of a 23-year-old man, Victor Anozie Alex, allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen in Okumoni community of Okordia clan, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The decomposed body of Alex was found in the bush after a team of local residents combed the bush in search of missing members of the community following the herdsmen attack. Two chiefs from Zarama and Okumoni community, both of Okordia clan, were allegedly killed while several others were injured in the attack by rampaging herdsmen last week. The body of another man identified as Bob Wilson, from Okumoni, was also recovered on Monday, March 20. The victim was gruesomely murdered by killer herdsmen at Lake Sam.







Source: Linda Ikeji