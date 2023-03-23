Police Special Fraud Unit arrest notorious visa racketeer in Lagos for forging United Nations invitation letters and other documents

Operatives of Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) Ikoyi, Lagos, attached to the Diplomatic Section have arrested and arraigned one Abioye Abolaji, on an eleven-count charge bordering on alleged forgery, obtaining money by false pretence, false representation and stealing.

 

 

The spokesperson of PSFU, SP Eyitayo Johnson, in a statement on Thursday, March 23, 2023, said Abolaji, 53, is a member of a notorious syndicate that specialises in visa fraud, forgery of United Nations invitation letters and other documents.

 

 

“The arrest of the suspect was in furtherance to a petition from the Diplomatic Security Services (DSS) Regional Security office at the United States Consulate General (USCG), Lagos; which requested discrete investigation into forged documents submitted by certain C-2 Visa applicants to the Non-Immigrant Visa (NIV) Unit of USCG. C-2 Visa is a NIV category reserved for participants at United Nations (UN) Conference/Events,” the statement read.

 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

