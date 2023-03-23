Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu and daughter are found guilty of organ trafficking in the United Kingdom





Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, his daughter, and a doctor have been convicted of organ trafficking, in the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act in the United Kingdom.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a former deputy president, his wife, Beatrice, 56, daughter Sonia 25, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 51, were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.

They criminally conspired to bring the 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney, the jury found.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been offered an illegal reward to become a donor for the senator’s daughter after kidney disease forced her to drop out of a master’s degree in film at Newcastle University, the court heard.

Back in February 2022, the young man was falsely presented to a private renal unit at Royal Free hospital in London as Sonia’s cousin in a failed attempt to persuade medics…