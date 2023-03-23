Tom Brady shares cryptic quote about success and ‘enduring betrayal after supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen said she still loves him in interview about their divorce





Tom Brady has shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram about the meaning of success and ‘false friends’ after his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen said she still loves him in an interview about their divorce.

Brady posted a quote from philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson on his Instagram story on Thursday morning, with three red heart emojis, which reads: ‘What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends.’

It continues: ‘To appreciate the beauty; To find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child or a garden patch or redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded!’

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old Bundchen’s interview with Vanity Fair was published and she admitted that she still loves Brady despite their split.

‘Sometimes you grow…