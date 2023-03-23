Tourist survives 10 story high bungee jump after his cord snaps in Thailand (video)





A man has managed to survive after his cord snapped while he was bungee jumping in Thailand.

Footage of the terrifying ordeal went viral on Wednesday, March 22 after the 39-year-old tourist from Hong Kong went public with his story.

The tourist, who asked to use only his first name Mike to avoid online harassment, took a dive off of a 10-story-high podium in the town of Pattaya while on holiday in January this year.

Unfortunately the cord holding his body cut, fortunately, the jump was made over a body of water. The bungee rope snapped milliseconds before Mike neared the bottom of his jump, slamming him into the water below.

“I landed on my left side so the injuries were more serious there,” Mike told CNN, recounting how he was left covered in bruises. “It was as if someone just beat me up real bad.”

The incident occured at the Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park.

Located in the northwest of Pattaya, the amusement park offers activities ranging from ziplines to…