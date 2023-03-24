5 killed, youth leader missing as gunmen attack Benue communities





Obi Tylor Ibinta (killed)

At least five people have been killed and a youth leader reportedly missing in a fresh attack on communities in two local government areas of Benue State.

Villagers said that the incident happened separately at Atakpa community in Agatu LGA and in Iwili, Otukpo LGA of the state on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Local farmers of Iwili community in Otukpo LGA alleged that one person identified as Obi Tylor Ibinta, was killed during the invasion by the armed invaders, while another four were killed in Atakpa village of Agatu LGA.

Confirming the attack to the Daily Trust, chairman of Agatu local government council, Joseph Ngbede, said that suspected hoodlums invaded Atakpa on Thursday around 5pm and shot randomly during which four people were killed, while the youth leader’s whereabouts have not been established after the incident.

“I can confirm that four people were shot dead, one (youth leader) missing and one injured in the Atakpa village attack by…