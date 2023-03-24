Appeal court affirms Governor Adeleke’s victory





Ademola Adeleke has been reinstated as Governor of Osun state by a Court of Appeal.

A three-member panel of justices presided by Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaibu on Friday March 24, held that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and former governor, Gboyega Oyetola failed to prove allegations of over-voting against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They also noted that the election tribunal erred when it ruled that the 1st and 2nd respondents (Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress) proved their allegation of over-voting.

The appellate court in a unanimous verdict, also awarded the sum of N500, 000 cost against the APC and its candidate.

It however dismissed Adeleke’s contention that the comments by the chairman of the governorship election petitons tribunal saying “go low low, Buga won” did not amount to bias.