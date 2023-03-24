Boko Haram collaborator arrested while trying to cast vote during Governorship and State Assembly elections in Borno

Troops of Multi National Joint Task Force have arrested a Boko Haram collaborator in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

Chief Military Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Kamarudeen Adegoke, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

According to the statement, troops of Sector 3 MNJTF (Nigeria) in conjunction with local vigilante (Civilian JTF) arrested the suspect at Federal Government Girls College Monguno, while trying to cast his vote during the Saturday, March 18 Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

“The collaborator named Umar Goni, who is an indigene of Kukawa was arrested while trying to cast his vote in the recently held elections in Nigeria.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to be an errand boy for the terrorists in Kukawa. Detailed investigation ongoing.” Adegoke stated.