Cops swarm Rihanna’s house as man shows up to propose

Cops were called in to Rihanna’s house yesterday, March 23, after a man showed up to ask for her hand in marriage.

 

Security officials told TMZ that the man traveled from South Carolina, walked up to Rihanna’s home on Thursday where he faced her security.

 

After the man revealed he was there to propose to the singer, Rihanna’s team called the cops right away. When officers arrived, they put the man in handcuffs, got him in a car and had a serious chat about his intentions.

 

It was further revealed that though the man who was dressed in a red Nike hoodie had not broken any laws, he was asked to leave and told not to return.

 

