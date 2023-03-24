I’ve won an election before without Obi





Abia State Governor-elect Alex Otti has claimed that he once won a gubernatorial election without the influence of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Otti, who spoke on Thursday, March 23, when he appeared on Channels Television, insisted that he won the 2015 election that produced Okezie Ikpazu as governor under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Otti, who contested this time under the umbrella of the Labour Party, was declared winner of the Saturday March 18 poll on Wednesday, March 22.

He also revealed on Channels TV that he joined the Labour Party before Peter Obi.

He said, “In 2015 when I ran under APGA, there was no Peter Obi. And we have it on our record that I won that election. At the time we were joining the Labour Party, Peter Obi had not joined.

“It took about a week before he called me and said that he purchased the presidential nomination form and he was coming to the Labour Party,” he said.

Otti, however, acknowledged…