My suspension from PDP won’t stand

Former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose has reacted to his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

 

Fayose, in a statement released by his media aide, Mr Lere Olayinka, said the suspension was nothing but the last kick of a dead horse, adding that it was a nullity and a joke taken too far because the actions of the Senator Iyorcha Ayu-led NWC lack moral and constitutional backing.

 

The statement partly read; 

 

“Ayu and his cohorts are only entertaining themselves with the purported suspension as their latest comedy skit.

”In a matter of days, the inglorious tenure of Ayu as national chairman of PDP will become history and the party will enjoy a new lease of life.”



Source: Linda Ikeji

