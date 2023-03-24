Native doctor slaughters mad man during treatment in Adamawa





The police in Adamawa state has arrested a 48-year-old native doctor identified as Ezekiel Buba, for allegedly killing a mentally challenged man identified as Alamisa, brought to him for treatment at Gombiyel in Shelleng Local Government Area of the state.

Buba who was paraded before newsmen by the police on Thursday, March 23, accused a demon of slaughtering the deceased. He stated that the deceased, who was suffering from mental illness and epilepsy, was brought to him by his elder brother, Yahaya Musa of Kambillam in company of other family members for treatment. Buba said he earlier tested the deceased and found out that he was mentally derailed, but that he had no chickens at that time to slaughter to offer sacrifice for the man to get well.

“I usually slaughter chickens for sacrifice to a blood demon in order to prevent it from tourching anybody. Failure to make sacrifice to the demon, a patient cannot get well”.Buba said

He went on to state that while performing some…