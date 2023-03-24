Pastor arrested for allegedly raping and killing nursing mother inside church in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old pastor, Kayode Salami, who allegedly raped and killed a nursing mother inside his church.

It was gathered that the deceased, Adejoke Oloje, came to the Oke-Irapada C&S Church, with her cousin, one Aderonke to worship for the first time.

It was further learnt that the deceased, a nursing mother, left home with her 11 months old baby in January, this year, to stay in the church where she met her untimely death.

Speaking with state owned newspaper, The Hope Metro, the mother of the deceased, Mrs. Deborah said Adejoke came to her in Idanre for a visit and suddenly left the house without any notice.

“I called her line to ask about her whereabouts, but she didn’t pick her calls. So, one day, some people told me they saw her in Alade with her cousin, Aderonke. I collected Aderonke’s phone number from their grandmother and I called her, but she said Adejoke was staying in the church, not her place,” she narrated.

“I…