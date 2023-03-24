President Buhari never said he won’t hand over to Tinubu – Presidency





The Presidency has denied reports claiming President Buhari is unwilling to hand over to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, at the end of his tenure on May 29.

A statement released by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, described as ‘’outrageous and fake” speculations in some quota of the media alleging that the President is not willing to hand over to the President-elec come May 29.

“The Presidency wishes to denounce as outrageous and fake, and condemns the fake news brigade for attributing a false quote to President Muhammadu Buhari and circulating it,. How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him? This beggars belief.”

Shehu described the premise presented by an online medium as “pretty pathetic” adding that its ownership is “politically partisan in today’s politics, in fact a loser in the presidential election”.

He alleged that instead of talking about…