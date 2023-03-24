Sergio Aguero says there’s a ’50 per cent’ chance of Lionel Messi returning ‘home’ to Barcelona this summer





Sergio Aguero has dropped a major hint that Lionel Messi will make a dramatic return to Barcelona, stating there’s a ’50 per cent’ chance his former Argentina teammate will re-sign for his former club.

Messi ended his 21-year association with Barcelona in 2021, moving to Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal amid Barca’s financial difficulties.

The World Cup winner is expected to be a free agent at the end of the season amid a growing belief that he won’t extend his stay in Paris.

The 35-year-old has been heavily linked with moves to the MLS and David Beckham’s Inter Miami, as well as joining Cristiano Ronaldo by signing a lucrative deal to play in Saudi Arabia.

However, his close friend Aguero has stated that he thinks Messi would find the temptation to return to the Nou Camp too hard to resist.

Speaking to TyC Sports the former Manchester City striker said: ‘I think Leo Messi should retire at Barca.

Barcelona is his home and he should finish his career there….